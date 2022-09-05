Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are on a roll and have no intention of stopping now. After three wins in a row, Erik ten Hag’s side managed to get their fourth and against Arsenal, too. The Red Devils defeated Mikel Arteta’s side 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, in a brilliant match which showed just how much more this team could improve under the Dutch manager.

Everything started great for United when their new signing Antony scored just 35 minutes into his Premier League career. Bukayo Saka equalised too easily on the hour mark, but United needed mere six minutes to get their lead back. Marcus Rashford first scored off Bruno Fernandes’ assist, before doing the same some 10 minutes later following Christian Eriksen’s key pass. An eventful and comfortable victory for United means they have won 12 from 12 points in the past two weeks.

Antony Starts Right Away

When Antony arrived in a 100 million euro deal from Ajax, we knew it would be too soon for him to be part of the team for the Leicester game, but Ten Hag did not want to wait much longer than that. While the likes of Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia had to wait a little bit before earning some credit to feature in the team, for the Brazilian there was no such patience. Ten Hag had put Antony straight into the starting lineup, on the right wing ahead of Anthony Elanga, and it worked right away. He was showing pieces of skills early on and just over half an hour into his debut, he managed to score the opener. It was a nice finish from him and although his second half performance was much quieter, everyone at Old Trafford will be happy with his impact early on.

Always Someone Else In United’s Attack

Man United had Jadon Sancho to count on in the past three games. The young Englishman started producing and showing potentially his best form since joining from Borussia Dortmund. Against Arsenal he was far from those performances, but it was not too big of a problem. United’s attackers have shown there is always someone else to shine and this time it was Marcus Rashford’s turn. Ten Hag’s lone striker was brilliant throughout. After scoring against Liverpool, he now managed to first assist for Antony’s opener, before scoring twice himself. The Dutchman seems to have found a way how to get the best out of Rashford, who is now a regular starter ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno At The Top With Ronaldo Benched

While we mention Ronaldo, this was his fourth straight and fifth match in total in six Premier League games this season that he started the match on the bench. The superstar’s move to the bench coincided with United’s best run of results in months and Bruno Fernandes seems to be liking this new lineup of Ten Hag’s. After being almost marginalised last season with Ronaldo’s role on the pitch, now the younger of the two Portuguese players is doing great when the other one is not on the pitch. Bruno’s role and performances improved visibly and when he is dangerous, those around him profit.