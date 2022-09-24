How Man United Players Fared On September International Duty, Part 2

Embed from Getty Images

The international break is in full swing and Manchester United players are in action throughout the week. Some very important matches are happening this week across the globe, especially in Europe, where the UEFA Nations League is drawing to a close. This is the final international break before the World Cup in Qatar, which means after this break, the clubs will have a month and a half of packed action before their players leave on international duty once again.

But how are Man United players doing right now? We have seen that several of our players have already been in action and this has continued in friendly matches and European Nations League. Here is what you need to know about how our players have done on Friday.

Iran 1-0 Uruguay

Uruguay qualified for the World Cup in Qatar with some trouble, but they managed to get to the competition they have won twice in their history. But if their friendly matches are to be any kind of measure, then they might be in need of better performances if they are to get some better result in November. They lost 1-0 to Iran in an unconvincing game, with our own Facundo Pellistri playing for the first 45 minutes. Pellistri was unable to do much in a front three he made up with Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez.

Brazil 3-0 Ghana

On the other hand, their South American neighbours Brazil are showing why many believe they are the top favourites to win the tournament in Qatar. They defeated Ghana 3-0 with two Man United players doing their part. Casemiro started as the central midfield pivot in a 4-2-3-1, alongside Lucas Paqueta. He got a yellow card and played for 63 minutes, before Liverpool’s Fabinho replaced him. At the same time, Antony entered the pitch instead of Vinicius Junior and filling in on the left wing. By then it was already 3-0 for Brazil, thanks to mostly Neymar and Richarlison. Fred did not play this time around.

Italy 1-0 England

And then there is England. Their 1-0 loss in Italy means they will be playing in Division B of the Nations League in its next season, while it also means they will be in Pot 2 during the EURO 2024 qualifiers draw. This means they will face a potentially tougher path to the next big tournament. In this loss, Harry Maguire got the negative attention once again. He played 90 minutes as part of a back three which failed to keep a clean sheet. Apart from him, Luke Shaw played for the last 20 minutes instead of Kyle Walker, but that did not change much and England still lost, continuing their poor performances in the Nations League. Dean Henderson, clearly, remained on the bench again.

Argentina 3-0 Honduras

Finally, Argentina. Lisandro Martinez played full 90 minutes in their easy 3-0 win against Honduras. Argentina scored all three in the first half, with Martinez never really being troubled. Lionel Messi scored a brace and was also centre of attention when he was unecessary fouled, before the entire Argentina team started protesting against a Honduran player, wanting to protect the man they believe could give them the chance of winning the World Cup.