How Man United Players Fared On September International Duty, Part 1

Manchester United have done well in the last few weeks under Erik ten Hag, despite the loss to Real Sociedad in the Europa League. But since the last Thursday, already a whole week has passed since Man United were in action. They will not be until the start of October, but at least the players are now on international break and we are able to watch them contribute to the successes of their national teams. That has been the case since the start of this week, when a total of 19 Man United players reported to international duty. And now, some Man United players and their teams were already in action, as the first competitive match was played on Wednesday night.

European teams are playing in the UEFA Nations League, which will determine who could have the easier path to EURO 2024 in Germany, either via the play-offs, or through the classic qualifiers. The sides from all the other continents will feature in friendly matches, as some of them are preparing for the World Cup and some are just getting ready for the future challenges. But so far, in these past two days, only the European Man United players have been in action. Here is everything you need to know.

Scotland 3-0 Ukraine

What a great night this was for Scotland. Our own Scott McTominay played full 90 minutes as one of the two central midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 and he did well throughout. Scotland got an important win which got them closer to clinching the top spot in their group of Nations League Division B. This would mean they are set to reach Division A in the next Nations League season, but also reach the Pot 2 for the EURO 2024 qualifying draw. Good days for Scottish national team, it seems.

Croatia 2-1 Denmark

Denmark were the leaders in Group A1 of the Nations League ahead of this match, but have now fallen to the second place. A 2-1 loss in Zagreb made Croatia reach the top spot, but at least we can say Christian Eriksen had a really good match. He scored the only goal for Denmark, but that was not enough for them to avoid the defeat. At least they are certain they will be staying in the strongest division of the Nations League.

France 2-0 Austria

In that same group, another Manchester United player was in action. Raphael Varane played full 90 minutes as the captain of the world champions, leading a back three in France’s 3-4-1-2 formation. Varane did well to help his team to a clean-sheet, while Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe all scored for France’s hugely important win. Before this game, France were in the last place and were threatened by the possibility of getting relegated. They still could, but now Austria are in that spot.

Poland 0-2 Netherlands

This was an important win for the Netherlands, who got the three points which have kept them top of their group, with three points more than Belgium. Tyrell Malacia watched this match from the bench, as he did not enter the pitch. In the 3-4-1-2 system Louis van Gaal prefers, Daley Blind got the opportunity as the left wing-back and the Ajax player lasted full 90 minutes.