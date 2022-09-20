Man United News: Supercomputer Predicts Red Devils To Miss Out On Champions League

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are now all over the world, during the September international break. A total of 19 players have left Carrington to be with their national sides, while the remaining players will be working hard under Erik ten Hag until the return of Premier League football at the start of October. But until that happens, here are some of the more important stories about Man United.

Supercomputer With Bad Predictions For Man United

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Manchester United have become a sort of a yo-yo club in terms of Champions League football. There were never any real consistent performances that United would become a perennial participant in Europe’s top competition. The proof of that is the last Premier League campaign, which United finished with their lowest-ever points tally since the introduction of the breakaway league in 1992. United therefore finished in sixth place and missed out on Champions League, but now a supercomputer predictst the same to happen during the current campaign.

According to the data-based website FiveThirtyEight, Manchester United will finish sixth once again, with three more points than last May. Their prediction, based on a number of factors, claims United will end up with 61 points, compared to 58 from last season. They also say Chelsea will be in fifth place, and will also miss out, while Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool are expected to finish in top four, with Manchester City predicted win the league again. Let’s see how far off their prediction will be.

Man United The Biggest Overspenders

There has been a lot of talk in recent years about Manchester United and their spending in the transfer windows. There were plenty of critics saying United are spending way too much money on certain players and still being unable to drastically improve their team and on-pitch performances. And now a study from CIES Football Observatory claims Man United are the biggest overspenders in the world of football. Their study suggests United have spent in excess of €1.5bn in the last 10 years on transfer fees, while exceeding players’ transfer values by incredible €238m! In second place are Juventus, who are just €4m behind United’s overspending – it is no wonder both of this clubs have been in a real mess in recent months, with situation at the Serie A giants also being that of turmoil and criticism over how the club operates.

Devils To Focus On The Next Summer Transfer Window

Man United have done some important work during the last summer transfer window and it remains to be seen just how big of an impact the changes made to the squad will have throughout the campaign. But now there are suggestions surrounding Man United that the club will not do much business during the next transfer window in January. This somewhat makes sense. United have probably spent more in the summer than what was predicted, considering the club waited to go after Casemiro and Antony only after the shockingly poor start of the campaign. With that said, the team is now in need of becoming more settled and new changes during January will not be expected.