How Long Can Manchester United Winning Streak Last?

Manchester United’s start of the season was full of unexpected twists and turns. First up, two dreadful performances and losses which had the team stuck at the bottom of the Premier League standings. The situation around the club was dismal, manager Erik ten Hag had a problem of getting the players to at least show the fighting spirit and the fans were ready to make huge protests against the Glazers. But then things changed with that game against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is struggling this season, they continued struggling after their trip to Manchester, but it was that night at Old Trafford which had shown the fans and the players just how much more there is to this team when the attitude is right and they are doing their all for the new manager. This important win was followed by three more, which was unexpected in itself. United have been struggling for years now to get so many wins in a row, because Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal all started falling in front of them. Four wins in the past two weeks brought United from the 20th to fifth place in the Premier League standings.

So one question arises… How long can Manchester United’s winning streak last? Or to put it differently – what awaits Manchester United between now and the end of September.

Europa League Starts

Man United will play four matches between now and the end of the month. This is plenty of football, considering there will be no United games in the last 12 days of September, due to the international break, the last one before the start of the World Cup preparations in November, when the club season will be halted.

First up will be the start of new Europa League season. Real Sociedad will come to Manchester on Thursday night, as United will right away play against the toughest opposition in their group. With the likes of Moldovan Sheriff and Cypriot Omonia, it is clear these two teams will be battling it out for the top two spots, and especially the first one, which leads straight to the round of 16 next March.

Consecutive Away Trips

After the Thursday night match, United will travel to London where they will face Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park on Sunday. Palace had a decent start of the season, getting a point against Liverpool and beating Aston Villa, but since things have not been perfect. Their loss to Man City was somewhat expected, but the draws against Brentford and Newcastle were the matches where they could have done more.

After the Palace trip, United will then go to Moldova, to face their champions Sheriff. This match will not occur in Tiraspol, club’s home city, but in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. This is because Tiraspol is part of the Transnistria region, where currently there are currently conflicts going on, due to war in Ukraine.

Big Clash With Leeds

Then, things will be done for September after the match against Leeds. The West Yorkshire side will be coming to Old Trafford on 18 September after an intriguing start of the season. Jesse Marsch’s side defeated Chelsea 3-0, but also lost 5-2 to Brentford, so it will be really interesting to see which side of them will arrive at Old Trafford in less than two weeks’ time.