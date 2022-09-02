Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United keep on winning. After beating Liverpool and Southampton, Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Leciester City at the King Power Stadium 1-0. This was the third win for the Red Devils in 10 days, as Jadon Sancho scored the winning goal 23 minutes into the match. It was a nice combination with Marcus Rashford, who slipped the ball behind Leicester’s defence, before Sancho went round Danny Ward to put the ball into the net. Another good, solid performance from United which will not excite too many, but will keep the points coming.

Sancho Shines Again, But Antony Will Add More

Jadon Sancho’s first season at Manchester United was not fun and games. There was a lot of periods where he did not look his old self from the Borussia Dortmund days, but now under Ten Hag it seems he is improving. With his second goal in the last three games, he helped United to victories against both Liverpool and Leicester. What is clear is that the better position for himself is the left wing, while under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he was more often deployed on the right. However, this game also showed United will get some important competition in these positions with the arrival of Antony. Anthony Elanga did not do so well on the night, Anthony Martial is also injured, so the Brazilian newcomer could soon get a chance to impress.

Ten Hag Has A Message For Ronaldo

Third match in a row and third victory for Man United. But what is more striking is that in all of these matches, Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench. In fact, United’s worst performance this season was the only time the Portuguese superstar started the game, against Brentford. Ten Hag has sent the message to Ronaldo yet again, showing him he is the boss at Man United. With the team’s results improving, his decision is vindicated, while Ronaldo only got to enter the pitch for the last 25 minutes.

McTominay Shuts His Critics

Oftentimes, Scott McTominay has been criticised for poor performances and that was the case at the start of the season, too. His displays in United’s losses were glaringly poor, but against Leicester, things were different. McTominay was strong both in the air and in his tackles. He managed to beat Leicester’s press and his passing was both reliable and useful. McTominay did his job the way he was expected and was not noticed too much. For his position, that is often a good thing.

Perfect Preparation For Arsenal

After a horrific start, Manchester United won three games and are already in fifth place in the standings. Now the big clash against Arsenal is coming up on Sunday, as Ten Hag’s side is set to face the only team which won all five games of the season. Mikel Arteta’s side defeated Crystal Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa. United will be their biggest challenge so far to show whether they can keep the tempo. United should look forward to this game.