CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leicester

Can Manchester United win their third consecutive Premier League match in the span of 10 days. We will see about that tonight and this is the team which will try to do it. Once again, Erik ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire on the bench, as the team remained unchanged. David de Gea is in goal, Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia are the two full-backs, while Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez lead the back four. Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are holding midfielders, Bruno Fernandes is the captain and is starting behind the sole striker Marcus Rashford. Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho are the two wingers for this occasion.