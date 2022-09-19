19 Manchester United Players Called Up For International Matches

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have finished their duties with the club, for now, and are starting the new week with their national teams. At least, this is the case for those who were called-up for the international duty during the September matches. A total of 19 Man United players were called-up and here is everything you need to know about what awaits them.

The Brazil Quartet – Antony, Casemiro, Fred, Telles

With the arrival of Casemiro and Antony in this transfer window, Man United have a total of four Brazil internationals. Brazil will face Ghana on Friday, before facing Tunisia. These will be important friendlies for Tite’s squad ahead of the World Cup in November.

The England Trio – Henderson, Maguire, Shaw

England are, on the other hand, playing in the Nations League as all the other UEFA teams and they will hope to stay in the A League of the competition. First, Man United’s trio will be part of the squad for the match against Italy on Friday, before hosting Germany on Monday night.

The Portugal Stars – Ronaldo, Bruno, Dalot

Once again, all the Portuguese players from Man United got a call-up. Ronaldo, Bruno and Diogo Dalot will face Czech Republic on Saturday, before finishing up their Nations League duties on Tuesday in a big Iberian clash against Spain.

The Sweden Duo – Lindelof & Elanga

Sweden will play in B division of the Nations League and they hope they will stay there. For that to happen, they will have the help of Victor Lindelof and Anthony Elanga for the matches against Serbia and Slovenia on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.

Argentina And Martinez

While the entire Argentina is waiting to see whether Lionel Messi will finally win the World Cup in December, before that, they will have to play some friendlies. Lisandro Martinez will be a part of them, as Argentina are to face Honduras on Friday and Jamaica during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

France And Varane

We used to have three Man United players in the France national team, but now that is only left to Raphael Varane. The centre-back could play against Austria on Thursday and Denmark on Sunday.

Denmark And Eriksen

That match against Denmark will involve another Man United star, Christian Eriksen. First, the midfielder will face Croatia, before the match against France, as Denmark are trying to remain in the Nations League Division A.

Netherlands And Malacia

Tyrell Malacia impressed for Man United this season and he could do the same for the Netherlands. They are to play Poland and Belgium on Thursday and Sunday.

Scotland And McTominay

Scotland will have a lot to do this month, with three matches scheduled for them. On Wednesday, they face Ukraine, on Saturday they host Republic of Ireland, before playing Ukraine again on Tuesday. Scott McTominay will be expected to contribute.

Tunisia And Hannibal

Hannibal Mejbri maybe left United on loan, but we are still following him. His Tunisia are set to face Brazil on Tuesday.

Uruguay And Pellistri

Despite his recent injury issues, Facundo Pellistri has been called-up for Uruguay’s friendly matches. They will face Iran on Friday and then Canada on Tuesday.