Manchester United vs Liverpool – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United’s start to the new season could not have been worse and the same could be said of the timing for their game against Liverpool. Erik ten Hag’s start of an expected revolution is not here yet, as the team looks even worse than last season, but the players’ character must improve if positive changes are to happen. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Monday night clash.

Team News

Man United will not have too many problems on this front. Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams and Facundo Pellistri are all set to miss the game against Liverpool, while the fans will be expecting to see some changes in the starting lineup. It remains to be seen whether Harry Maguire will start again or Raphael Varane will get the nod, and also Luke Shaw’s place in the starting eleven seems shaky after a poor performance at Brentford. Anthony Martial is back in contention for the place in team, but he is probably closer to starting on the bench.

As for Liverpool, Klopp will have many more players injured. Amomng them are Thiago Alcantara, two centre-backs in Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, but also Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Ramsay. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are set to be in contention.

Form Guide

Man United had the worst possible start to the new season. Erik ten Hag has come in and he was expected to make some drastic changes during the season, but they cannot come quickly enough as the Red Devils are sitting bottom of the Premier League standings. United first lost at home to Brighton 2-1, in a match where they were desperately trying to salvage a point. Against Brentford, such a notion was never there, since United lost 4-0 away from home, conceding all four goals inside the first half. That pathetic performance has made the club find some urgent signings, but now the Devils will have to face Liverpool, one of the two of the best teams in the country.

If there are any good news for United ahead of this clash, it is the fact Liverpool did not start their season the way they expected either. A 2-2 draw against Fulham during which they were losing on two occasions, and a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, are not exactly the results Jurgen Klopp is satisfied with. But Liverpool have defeated United 9-0 on aggreggate in the two league matches last season and will be feeling good about getting another win over a great rival.

Predicted Outcome

It would be a great thing for United to stop Liverpool from getting their first win of the season, but such a result is not expected among many of the pessimistic fans. We predict Liverpool will beat Man United 3-1, considering their clear advantage in squad quality. Last season’s matches between the two teams were especially painful for the Red Devils, and with Liverpool’s somewhat shaky start, they will want to get another win over United.