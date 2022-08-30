Manchester United News: Devils To Sign Newcastle Goalkeeper And More

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have completed the most expensive transfer of the summer window on Monday, when Antony was confirmed as the new signing in a deal worth 100 million euros. It was a move which Ajax were trying to avoid, but ultimately, the Dutch champions got themselves the greatest transfer fee in their club’s history, which will help them compete at the highest level in the Champions League.

United got themselves a Brazilian winger who will be expected to deliver right away, but Antony’s arrival at Old Trafford will not be the last one. Here are the latest news surrounding the club and everything you need to know in these last couple of days of the transfer window.

Man United To Sign Dubravka On Loan

Manchester United have signed a centre-back, couple of midfielders, a left-back and a winger, but now we can add a goalkeeper to that list. Man United are set to sign Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United, as the two clubs found the agreement for the move of the Slovakian keeper.

After getting down the pecking order due to Nick Pope’s arrival, Dubravka was out of the picture at St James’ Park, but now United are signing him on a season-long loan to provide competition to David de Gea, following Dean Henderson’s move to Nottingham Forest. The 33-year-old will be at United for the remainder of the season and the clbu will have the option to make the deal permanent. Interestingly, that option will become obligatory depending on the number of appearances Dubravka makes.

Dubravka will be expected to sign his contract at Man United on Wednesday. United are getting a decent backup option for De Gea, but right now it seems unrealistic Dubravka will be able ot become the number one goalkeeper, or someone who could seriously challenge the Spaniard.

Dest Linked With The Devils

But the final days of the summer transfer window could not have gone by without some new transfer rumours regarding Manchester United. The media in Spain but also England are suggesting that there has been interest from Man United ti sign Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. Apparently, United would want to sign another player in the position, provided they get rid of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the meantime. Barcelona wish to get 20 million euros, but could be willing to lower their demands considering both the player’s eagerness to get a move, but also the fact that Barca are desperate to get more money in the club. A loan with an option to buy may be considered as well, but the problem could be the timing of these stories. With the window ending on 1 September, there might not be enough time for this to happen, especially if we factor in the Wan Bissaka situation.

Mejbri Leaves On Loan

And finally, Manchester United have confirmed Hannibal Mejbri has left the club on a season-long loan at Birmingham City. The youngster will get the chance to prove himself at the Championship level, which could make this a crucial season for the player’s development.