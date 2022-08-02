Man United News: Ten Hag Getting Ready To Lose Two Defenders

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are preparing for the new season which is approaching fast. The Red Devils will begin the new campaign on Sunday, when Brighton arrive at Old Trafford in what will be the first competitive match for Erik ten Hag in Man United’s dugout. This will be a good opportunity to see whether United can have a strong start to the season, which will be important for building confidence into what the Dutch manager is trying to do.

But while we are waiting for the season opener at Old Trafford, it is worth noting that the transfer window is still open and this entire month will be dedicated to also trying to sign new players and improve the squad. And while the fans are waiting to see who could be the new signing arriving at Old Trafford, it seems two departures from the club are also approaching.

Telles To Sevilla Getting Closer

According to various reports, Alex Telles will be leaving Man United and soon. The Brazilian left-back has failed to leave the mark on the team as he failed to upset Luke Shaw from that position. Now the fact that Tyrell Malacia has also joined the club from Feyenoord and will be a preferred option to Ten Hag, Telles knows it is his time to go. He is one of the players Ten Hag is ready to let go this summer, as Telles would only be a fringe player with not enough playing time.

The player himself also wants to make a move and reports in the English media are saying Sevilla are interested in signing him on loan. The reports in Brazil are going so far as to say that Alex Telles’ move to Sevilla is practically done. They say only his medical tests and details of the loan contract with Man United are what is missing from the final agreement. This seems like a good move for all sides – Telles would be going to Spain and to a club with a good structure, while United would be getting rid of their third left-back who simply could not deliver as much as was expected from him when he arrived in 2020.

Bailly Also Linked To Sevilla

It seems Sevilla are always there when United need help. Last season, they loaned Anthony Martial when he had no place in Ralf Rangnick’s side, now they are interested in doing the same with Alex Telles, but he is not the only United player linked with the move to Ramon Sanchez Pisjuan.

According to the Spanish sports media outlet AS, Eric Bailly is one of Sevilla’s targets to replace Jules Kounde. The French centre-back joined Barcelona after initial links with Chelsea, and Sevilla are now in need of a central defender. Bailly could be available for around 15 million euros, which is a good price for them, but the troubling fact could be Bailly’s injury proneness. Bailly was also linked with a move to AC Milan, but the champions of Italy have not made any more moves to actually sign him this summer.