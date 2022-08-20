Man United News: Devils Pushing For Ajax & PSV Young Forwards

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United need some desperate measures and the club owners believe some late, desperate transfer moves will be the right cure for the perennial misleading of the club’s direction. The Glazer family decided to go on a late splurge for new signings for Erik ten Hag’s team, after spending most of the summer transfer window doing nothing and planning for nothing.

But now the club have spent £70m for bringing Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Brazilian defensive midfielder will be the signing that will be expected to make a clear impact on the team’s quality, but that might be too much of an ask from him. Casemiro ultimately signs as the midfielder United previously wanted in Frenkie de Jong, but considering how vastly different types of players the two of them are, it is also clear just how clueless Man United have been in the market.

But now, after the talks of interest from Chelsea in Harry Maguire and also Eric Bailly’s imminent departure to join Olympique de Marseille on loan, there are two players Man United are pushing for in the latter stages of the window. They are both forwards who play in the Netherlands. They are part of clubs who make a big rivalry in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The first one is Antony from Ajax, about whom we have learned plenty of things this summer, while the other one is Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

Antony Missed Training Because Of United Move

The Brazilian forward currently playing for Ajax is unhappy in Amsterdam right now. Antony is pushing for a move to Manchester United, especially after the news that the Red Devils have offered €80m euros for his signature, but Ajax immediately rejected the offer. This made Antony unhappy, feeling that the club could have made a great deal for themselves, while also letting the player reunited with Erik ten Hag. That is why he did not train with the team both on Friday and Saturday, trying to get a move. He will reportedly also miss the coming match in the Eredivisie Ajax are set to play against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo – Is He A Bettter Option?

The other player in this conversation is the 23-year-old Dutch forward. Born and raised in Eindhoven, Gakpo is playing for his boyhood club PSV and has a contract with the until June 2026. But when Man United call, he could be ready to make the move. In fact, Gakpo is a player with a similar output to that of Antony, but would definitely be available for a lot less than those €80m Man United offered to Ajax.

Last season, Gakpo ended the Eredivisie campaign with 12 goals and 13 assists, making this the breakout season for him. Ten Hag knows him very well from his time in the Netherlands. It seems that, from the financial perspective, Gakpo would be a safer bet for United. The media claim the Devils will be having talks about the young Dutchman after the weekend.