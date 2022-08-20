Man United News: Chelsea Interested In Maguire, Bailly To Go To France

Embed from Getty Images

The latter stages of the summer transfer windows are now traditionally being dominated by Manchester United. And not for a good reason. After another summer of failing to do the business early, showing intent and clear planning, the Red Devils are once more doing their best to show every club in Europe they are desperate and clueless. After signing only Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, the Red Devils realised that would not be enough after the two opening losses in the Premier League.

With the fans preparing a huge protest for the Monday night derby against Liverpool, it seems the Glazer family realised just how much they could be hurt with such a move and decided to go all-in in the final weeks of the transfer window. They want to sigh some big name players, to make things right and show how they are ready to invest (albeit, club’s, not their own) money.

On Friday, the club confirmed Casemiro as new Manchester United player, signing him from Real Madrid in a £70m move. The 30-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder will be expected to bring the quality and experience, but now there is more transfer news surrounding the Red Devils. Most notably, these stories are about the potential departures.

Chelsea Enquire About Harry Maguire

Usually, whenever Man United lose a game the way they lost 4-0 to Brentford, Harry Maguire is one of the first players most fiercely criticised for his performances. Sometimes that is absolutely deserved, sometimes it is exaggerated. But whatever you think of him, he is still of interest to other clubs. That is why there was a big surprise when the Daily Mail published their exclusive of Chelsea expressing interest in signing Man United’s captain.

According to the sources, Chelsea would like to sign Maguire, but as a part of a swap deal with Man United, where the Devils would get Christian Pulisic. The American winger is not counted on at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea would like to offload him, but also to decrease the amount of money they would have to pay for Maguire. However this sounds to Man United fans who dislike Maguire, he will probably stay at Old Trafford, with the player not being for sale, according to the media.

Bailly Set For A Move To France

But while Maguire will probably stay, it is almost certain Eric Bailly will leave the club. There was plenty of talk about the Ivory Coast international since the start of 2022, when AC Milan wanted to sign him on loan during the January transfer window. United felt like keeping him around even though he never really got the chances to show his qualities afterwards. Now that Ten Hag has signed Lisandro Martinez and has four centre-backs before Bailly in the pecking order, it has been clear for a while he will be leaving the club this summer.

Now it seems he will be going to Olympique de Marseille. According to the French RMC Sport, Man United and Marseille have reached an agreement for Bailly for a loan deal with an option to buy. Marseille and Bailly’s representatives only have to finalise the details of the contract and the defender will be making his move to the French Ligue 1.