Leicester City vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are on a good run on the past ten days, after getting two Premier League wins. These wins boosted morale at Carrington, but now a trip to Leicester during midweek could further improve it. The reason for this is that our opponents are far from a good position and the situation at the King Power Stadium is already looking bleak. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Thursday night match.

Team News

The situations for both managers ahead of this match are pretty good. Brendan Rodgers will have the entire squad at his disposal, including Youri Tielemans. The Belgian midfielder was linked with a move away from Leicester, but if he remains at the club, he will be expected to start. Also, Wilfred Ndidi could be back in the lineup, as well as Ayoze Perez.

As for United, Ten Hag could give the chance to new signing Casemiro to get some valuable Premier League minutes before he completely sets at the new surroundings. This Scott McTominay or Christian Eriksen could be benched, while it will be interesting to see whether Cristiano Ronaldo will for the third consecutive time start the match on the bench.

Form Guide

Leicester City have had a nightmare start of the season, as four games into the new campaign they are sitting at the bottom of the Premier League standings. In five of their matches in all competitions, the Foxes have struggled every single time and it seems United could be visiting King Power Stadium at the perfect time.

Brendan Rodgers’ side started the season at home against Brentford, but managed to get just a point in a 2-2 draw. But if Leicester fans were unhappy with that, then they certainly did not expect their team to remain on the solitary point three and a half weeks later. They lost 4-2 to Arsenal, then 2-1 at home against Southampton, before Chelsea snatched a 2-1 victory, too. The only good thing was that Leicester got through in their first League Cup match of the season – but even that match was a disappointment. A changed starting eleven managed to get just a 0-0 draw against Stockport County, before beating them on penalties.

Man United, on the other hand, are now in a much better position. After losing 2-1 to Brighton at home and then 4-0 at Brentford, things were looking bleak for Erik ten Hag’s side, but things started changing since then. Two wins in two games, in the span of a single week, improved the general mood around the club. It was especially important that one of those wins happened to be against Liverpool, before United defeated Southampton on Saturday in a tough encounter. It was 1-0 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes goal.

Predicted Outcome

The Foxes were one of those teams United often struggled against in recent seasons, but the start of the new campaign could be a good opportunity for that to change. We predict Manchester United will beat Leicester 2-1 and get their third straight win in just 10 days. This is because Leicester seem to be clueless and without a clear plan. United have not often looked the opposite, but are in a good mood following recent wins.