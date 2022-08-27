CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Southampton

Manchester United are ready to go for their second Premier League win this week, after beating Liverpool on Monday night. Erik ten Hag chose the same team for that occasion, as there are no changes in the lineup. Bruno Fernandes captains the team, playing between Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho, with Marcus Rashford the lone striker ahead. Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are the two central midfielders, while Harry Maguire misses out in defence once more. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the two centre-backs, Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia position themselves as full-backs, while David de Gea is expectedly between the sticks.