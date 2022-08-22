CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Liverpool

Manchester United are ready for the match against Liverpool and this is the team to face the big rival. Erik ten Hag has opted for a starting eleven without Cristiano Ronaldo, as Marcus Rashford starts as the lone striker. He will have the support of Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho, while Bruno Fernandes will be the captain in his usual number 10 role. His captaincy means there is no Harry Maguire in the team, with Raphael Varane stepping in to play alongside Lisandro Martinez. Tyrell Malacia replaces Luke Shaw, while Diogo Dalot remains the right-back. The central midfield partnership is made of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen, while David de Gea remains the number one goalkeeper for Man United.