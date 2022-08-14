Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have been embarrased on Saturday afternoon, as they were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford in the second round of the new Premier League season. The Bees completely destroyed the Red Devils, scoring all four goals in the first half, showing just how utterly pathetic the visitors have been. Trouble arrived after just 10 minutes when Joshua Dasilva scored the opener. Eight minutes later, Mathias Jensen doubled Brentford’s lead, before Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo scored after 30 and 35 minutes respectively, to make it 4-0.

This felt way too easy for Brentford, who had no trouble cutting through Erik ten Hag’s team and then keeping their big lead throughout the second half. Here’s what we learned from this Man United’s shambolic performance.

Man United Bottom Of The League After 30 Years

Manchester United are bottom of the Premier League. With no points after two games and six goals conceded against the likes of Brighton and Brentford, the Red Devils are in the last place of the standings for the first time since August 1992. It was then that Sir Alex Ferguson’s side sat at the bottom after the first game of the newly founded Premier League. What happened in those 30 years since is well known, but now it seems United are trying to hit all the negative records they could. United have hit the new low and many things will need to change as soon as possible if this season is to be salvaged. Because this way, things could only get worse.

De Gea Shows All Of His Limitations

We could say many negative things about several Man United players’ performances, but David de Gea particularly stands out. Prior to the season, we wrote about his limitations and how he will not be the goalkeeper for United’s future. He is too afraid to claim crosses and always remains on his line, while his distribution is poor due to his inability to be composed with the ball at his feet. When his shot-stopping betrays him, United are ultimately left with nothing. That is what happened when he failed to stop a meek shot for Brentford’s opener and the Spaniard never recovered from such a mistake.

Team Gives Up Way Too Easily

This was another performance in which the entire Man United team gave up way too easily. This shambolic and spineless performance reminded of some of those matches the team played horribly before the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign. The team’s attitude is almost always not good enough and it is as if they are always waiting for some new manager to come and save them. From what we can see, their performances are telling us they are not ready to work hard enough for Ten Hag.

Ten Hag In A Big Problem

And that is a big problem for the Dutch manager. Ten Hag’s side has lost both of his competitive matches since taking over and right now, it is a bit easier to sympathise with him. The manager did not get the necessary signings, especially when everyone at the club knew he would need specific reinforcements to make a difference. Many players also left the club and Ten Hag did not get the help from the boardroom he deserved. Now on top of that, his players’ attitudes are showing they are not eager to work as hard as he would need them. It would be too easy to blame Ten Hag at this stage, but considering circumstances, it is hard to see him turn things around on his own. He needs club’s backing.