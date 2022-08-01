What Awaits Manchester United In August 2022?

Embed from Getty Images

July is gone, Аugust is here! This means couple of things – first of all, the transfer window is nearing its final stage, with August being the month where everything is resolving at the clubs all around Europe. But for the fans, one other thing will be even more important – Manchester United are coming back to action this month as the new season is getting closer!

This coming weekend, the new Premier League season will start and Manchester United will start their new journey under Erik ten Hag. After their worst Premier League campaign in the past 30 years, Man United are not in a great moment, but new optimism resides at Old Trafford, as many fans will hope Ten Hag will be able to turn things around and give the Red Devils something they have not seen in years – consistently great football and silverware.

This year, the Premier League season is starting a week earlier than usual and this is because the upcoming World Cup is set to be played in November and December. This means there will be changes to the calendar throughout the season, especially in that period, but it also means our wait for the new campaign is shorter than usual. With August now here, let’s have a look what will await United in this opening stage of the new season. Manchester United are set to play four matches in August, with their fifth already happening on 1 September. This goes to show just how much more action there will be in these early stages of the season.

Season Opener At Home

Erik ten Hag’s team will open the new season at home against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, 7 August. That will be the first chance for United fans to see their team in action in what will hopefully become a new era of the club. Graham Potter’s side has managed to beat United 4-0 last season in one of the worst performances this team had in years, and now it will be a good opportunity for United to start strong and get their revenge.

United’s second match of the season will be on Saturday, 13 August, against Brentford. The Devils will be making the trip to Gtech Community Stadium, as they got a decent start in the first two games, with a good opportunity to maybe win all six points early on.

Liverpool Come To Manchester

But then things will get harder. Already in the third gameweek of the new campaign, United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford. This match will be on Monday 22 August, as United will hope to do much better than last season, when they lost 0-5 and 0-4 against Jurgen Klopp’s side. That will be a huge test early on, to see what are the capabilities of this side.

And finally, the last game in August will be another tricky one. Five days after the Liverpool clash, United will visit Southampton in an early Saturday kick-off, to face the side which has given them a lot of trouble lately. Last season, both matches ended 1-1 and United are on only one win at St Mary’s in the last four encounters in that stadium.