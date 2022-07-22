Ronaldo Is Ready To Take Pay Cut To Leave Man United

Embed from Getty Images

Here are the latest news surrounding Manchester United and there is more transfer talk to focus on. Obviously, the main story have been the latest news regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and his eagerness to leave the club.

Lingard Joins Forest

And it is finally done. Jesse Lingard has found his new club after leaving Manchester United after 20 years of service to the club. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has officially joined Nottingham Forest as their marquee signing, the newly-promoted Premier League side. He was linked with a new move to West Ham United, where he was already on loan 18 months ago, but the Hammers clearly did not want to go as high as Forest in order to lure Lingard to London. Nottingham Forest gave Lingard a contract of 200k pounds per week, where he will try to help lead them to safety in their first year back in the top-flight. Now Lingard’s story at United has officially ended and he could be coming back to Old Trafford this coming season.

Rooney Signs Former Man United Player

We have mentioned recently that Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is set to start a new journey in his managerial career, as he took over D.C. United in Major League Soccer. He joined them after leaving Derby County and now he has brought in his new signing to the franchise from Washington D.C.

Former Man United academy product Ravel Morrison has joined D.C. United on a free transfer. This will be the second time these two men will work together, as the 29-year-old Morrison has played under Rooney at Derby County. The Jamaica international made 38 appearances at Derby and scored five goals. Now he will be at a new beginning.

Ronaldo Ready To Take A Pay Cut To Leave United

Cristiano Ronaldo stories are just not going to go away so quickly. Ever since the Portuguese superstar decided he wanted to force his way out of Manchester United, it became clear that this will be a prolonged story which will heavily impact the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag has been doing some decent job with the first-team squad during pre-season, but he has not had Cristiano Ronaldo at disposal to try and quickly integrate him in the new system of play. Ronaldo is still in Portugal where he is awaiting a potential move from Man United and so far there have been no real indications that such thing would happen.

But just how much Cristiano is desperate to play Champions League football next season shows the fact that according to media reports, he is ready to take a significant pay cut in order to make that happen. His agent Jorge Mendes is making it clear to clubs put off by Ronaldo’s wages that he would be willing to take a cut of as much as 30 per cent of his salary, just to leave United, CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs has reported. Apparently, Ronaldo is still interested in a move to Atletico Madrid, who continue to not be interested in former Real Madrid star.