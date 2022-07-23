Martial Attracts Loan Interest, Antony Will Not Join Man United

Embed from Getty Images

Martial Set To Stay At United

One of the players we talk the most of all Manchester United players this pre-season is Anthony Martial. And for good reasons, at last. The French attacker is having a great time in this new Erik ten Hag’s side, as he has scored a goal in each of the first three friendly matches United have played so far. Martial is looking much better and with a positive attitude, while reports are also suggesting he is also impressing the Dutch manager during training sessions. But now he is also being talked about as a player which is attracting interest from other clubs. According to Fabrizio Romano, Martial is now on the radar of two clubs.

The clubs were not named, nor do we know from which league they hail, but it is said they are keen on signing Martial on a loan deal. But unlike in January, things are now much better for the player. Man United have no intention of letting him go, which makes sense for all sides. Not only for Martial, who wants to push and prove himself again under a new manager, but also for Ten Hag and his squad. This team has been light on strikers in the past few seasons and with the departure of Edinson Cavani, that has been even clearer. Now Cristiano Ronaldo is also pushing his way out of Man United and if that happens, the Devils will be heavily depleted in the ‘number nine’ role. Either way, this could be a great opportunity for Martial – Ten Hag clearly believes in him and is ready to work with him to get the best performances from him. Martial could get a confidence boost from that and also from his pre-season performances.

Antony Not Leaving Ajax

Man United were rumoured at the start of the transfer window as the club interested in signing Antony from Ajax. The Brazilian winger was linked with the Red Devils after a great season under Ten Hag and it was said the Dutchman could be willing to bring him to Old Trafford and work with him again. Since then, there was not a lot of talk about Antony and United, as the club was more focused on bringing in the likes of Malacia, Eriksen, Martinez and trying to finally get Frenkie de Jong. But now it seems that Antony is definitely not joining United this summer.

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has confirmed he believes Antony will stay in Amsterdam. The main reason for that would be that Ajax have already sold a lot of players this summer – apart from Lisandro Martinez, there were also the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Sebastian Haller. Ajax are in a good financial situation and do not have to sell either, which makes it easier for them to say no. With United still working on a central midfielder, it seems that their focus will not be on trying to persuade Ajax to find an agreement for Antony.