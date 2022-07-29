Man United Potentially In Race For Talented Slovenian Striker

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are continue to work hard during the summer transfer window in order to get sign the necessary players and improve their squad drastically, after their worst ever Premier League points tally in the last 30 years. Erik ten Hag has arrived with the job of making changes and redirecting the club after five years of no trophies won. Now, there are problems to those plans, as well. United maybe have signed Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia, but plenty of job remains to be done. Ten Hag is still trying to get himself Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, a right-back could also join, while the position of the striker is up in the air. And it could become an even greater problem if Cristiano Ronaldo persists and manages to leave the club this summer.

United have already parted ways with Edinson Cavani and now Ronaldo is doing his best to find himself a club where he could play in Champions League next season. Whatever comes from his wishes, United are in need of a new striker. And now the Devils are being linked with a new name on the scene.

Man United Thinking About Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are thinkin gabout potentially joining the race for the signature of Benjamin Sesko, RB Salzburg striker who has emerged on the scene in the past season. According to Fabrizio Romano, United have concrete interest in the 19-year-old Slovenian talent and according to Manchester Evening News, first contacts have been made.

Reportedly, Man United football director John Murtough met with Benjamin Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic. The two held a meeting last weekend to see if there is a possibility of making a transfer this summer. United still want to make at least one, maybe even two, attacking additions to their squad. After United’s initial approach for Brian Brobbey had failed, with the 20-year-old Dutchman choosing to leave RB Leipzig for Ajax, the Devils had to look elsewhere.

Now, United are monitoring Sesko, who has recently scored for Salzburg in a friendly win against Liverpool. Sesko is 195cm tall striker, who had scored five goals in Austrian Bundesliga last season, but also had five goals in five appearances in Austrian Cup.

Antony Will Stay At Ajax

Manchester United are therefore still looking at attacking options, but while we wait to see whether Benjamin Sesko could be one of those additions, it seems almost certain now that the Devils will not sign Antony from Ajax. The Brazilian was linked with a move to Old Trafford, especially after Ten Hag’s arrival in Manchester, but after Ajax’s recent move, such a transfer will not happen.

According to reports, Ajax told United that Antony would cost in the region of 80 million euros, but now according to the Athletic, Ajax have raised that asking price up to 100 million euros. They did so in order to send the message to all clubs that Antony is not for sale this summer, as the Dutch champions have already sold plenty of players from their title-winning squad. They clearly want to keep Antony and are not in great need of earning more money in hefty transfer fees.