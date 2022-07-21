Man United News: Lingard Close To Premier League Stay

Lingard Close To Premier League Stay

Jesse Lingard has spent 20 years at Manchester United, but this summer is the fateful one – he has left the club after his contract was not extended. The 29-year-old has been out of plans at Man United for a while now and after his loan spell at West Ham United, he was never looking like the player Man United would like to keep in the following years. When Lingard was not allowed to leave on loan past January, it became obvious he would not renew his contract. Now that he became a free agent, Lingard is still looking at his options and Fabrizio Romano is reporting former Man United attacking midfielder could be joining one of two clubs.

Reportedly, West Ham United are still interested in Lingard, but now Nottingham Forest have also entered the race. Lingard has had some offers from Major League Soccer, but he is eager to stay in the Premier League. That is why the two clubs are working hard to get him, although they are not in the same position. Right now it seems Lingard could be closer to joining Forest, since West Ham are not ready to pay excessive wages to the player. They want to sign him on their own terms and it remains unknown whether Lingard would be happy to accept those terms.

The Usefulness Of Lisandro Martinez

Man United have not signed too many players so far this summer, but one of those they did is Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine centre-back is arriving from Ajax, where he has already worked with Erik ten Hag and where he earned the Player of the Year award for the recently finished season. This goes to say just how good of a year this has been for him, as he was playing in a side boasting the likes of Sebastian Haller, Dusan Tadic and Antony. Now at Man United he will be at a new beginning.

But his arrival to Premier League will be interesting for a couple of reasons. Martinez is one of the shorter centre-backs around at this level, but his style of play is not hurt by that fact. On the contrary, Martinez’s good timing has made him win the most aerial duels in Eredivisie last season. But another good thing is that he could play at three different positions.

While Ten Hag has certainly signed him with the idea of playing at centre-back, Martinez has the experience to also cover the positions of left-back and defensive midfield. Ten Hag was the one to use him there, especially in midfield, where he hoped Martinez could replace Frenkie de Jong, after the midfielder left Ajax for Barcelona. But his qualities at centre-back are also making him a different type of a defender to the likes of Raphael Varane or Harry Maguire. It will be interesting to see how he will adjust himself to the Premier League.