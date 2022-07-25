Man United News: De Jong Deadline And Brighton Target Brandon Williams

Embed from Getty Images

De Jong Closer To Barcelona Stay

Manchester United are approaching the end of July. The start of Premier League is getting closer and in two weeks’ time, we will be watching Erik ten Hag’s new team. But that does not mean the changes in the squad are not going to happen in the meantime or even afterwards. As we know all too well, the transfer window is ending in more than a month from now, which is plenty of time to get more deals done. Obviously, Ten Hag’s wishes are to get the necessary players as soon as possible, since this team will need time to gel, especially if more new players are to be implemented in the squad.

The likes of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez have all arrived and are part of this new team, but the fans are still hopeful about the potential transfer of Frenkie de Jong. It is Barcelona midfielder who has been Ten Hag’s number one priority in this window and United are doing their best to somehow snatch the Dutchman.

Now the latest news surrounding this transfer saga have emerged. According to AS, Xavi has spoken with Frenkie de Jong. He made it clear he is counting on him, but if he wants to be part of Barcelona’s project, he has to make an effort. That effort includes almost halving his salary, in order to help Barcelona’s terrible financial situation. AS claim the ball is now in Frenkie de Jong’s court. If he wants to continue at Barca, which he reportedly does, he will have to reduce his salary. If not, Xavi will be forced to do without him and right now it seems like the two sides could get themselves an agreement.

De Jong was reportedly never eager to leave Barcelona. The Spanish giants felt they could do without De Jong, as his move would generate them plenty of money in transfer fee. But now things have changed. Barca seem happy to keep him around but only if he halves his salary. This renders Man United out of the picture for the player’s signature, which will be bad news for Ten Hag. If De Jong really stays at Barca, United will have to find a different solution for the central midfield position and they will have to do it quickly.

United Close To Selling Brandon Williams

Apart from potential arrivals, we have to also talk about potential departures. Steve Bates reports Manchester United could sell Brandon Williams to a Premier League club. After the young full-back had spent the last season at Norwich City on loan, now Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing him. Reportedly, Brighton could get him in a 15 million pound deal. Graham Potter has identified him as the ideal replacement for Marc Cucurella and United could get a decent transfer fee for this transfer. With the arrival of Tyrell Malacia, United now have three left-backs even without Williams in the squad, so this move would make sense for all sides.