Man United Linked With Atletico Madrid Winger

Manchester United are getting closer to the end of the pre-season as we are now just eight days away from the start of the new Premier League campaign. The new season will kick-off for the Red Devils on 7 August against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford, which will be the first chance for United fans to see Erik ten Hag lead the team in a competitive match. But while we are all eager to see that happen, there is still a lot of work to be done in the transfer window, where United have only signed three new players.

Tyrell Malacia has somewhat unexpectedly arrived from Feyenoord, Christian Eriksen joined the Devils as a free agent, while the club also managed to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. Now, there are more players needed to strengthen the squad which ended with their lowest points tally since creation of the Premier League in 1992. With numerous players leaving the club, this means this summer is a good chance to finally make drastic changes and create a new side which could win some silverware soon.

A central midfielder is necessary and United are still waiting to see whether that player could be Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Strikers are also in the conversation, with the relatively unknown and young Benjamin Sesko from RB Salzburg mentioned as the player United are monitoring. But the media are also claiming United could be getting themselves another winger in this window.

After numerous reports of United pursuing Antony from Ajax – another player which shined under Ten Hag last season – it became clear the Brazilian would be staying in Amsterdam. Ajax have put a 100 million euros asking price for Antony, to give other clubs a clear answer he will not be leaving Johan Cruyff ArenA this summer. But now the Spanish media outlet Fichajes claim they know which player Man United could go after.

With a move for Antony gone, Fichajes claim United are interested in signing Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid. Reportedly, the Belgian winger has a 50 million pounds termination clause in his current contract, while it remains unknown how much would Atletico actually want to get for the player.

However, this all seems just like talk from the media. Carrasco is not really a type of player for Ten Hag’s system and after 13 goal contributions in 44 appearances for Atleti last season, it is a big question how much he would be able to actually improve the current squad. It seems unlikely United will go out to splash a lot of money on a player like Carrasco.