Man United Find De Jong Backup Option, Mourinho Wants Bailly

Man United Have ‘Plan B’ If De Jong Does Not Come

Manchester United are doing their best throughout the summer to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Ever since Erik ten Hag has joined the club as the new permanent manager, the club is looking at the former Ajax midfielder as the player that would be their main priority in this transfer window. Ten Hag finds De Jong integral to his plans at Man United, to creating a new team which would play in a more modern fashion. De Jong could bring his cultured style of play in midfield, but problems between the player and Barcelona mean United will not have that much say in the matter.

The club already reportedly found agreement with the Spanish giants but De Jong does not want to leave Barcelona. Also, he does not want to almost halve his earnings to stay at Barca and he is not happy with how the club is trying to get rid of him. So what happpens if Man United ultimately lose out on De Jong do not sign him this summer? Who would they sign?

Well, that would be a big problem for two reasons. First, there is the fact that United would lose most of this summer window on a player they ultimately failed to sign and they would not have enough time to find a proper target. And second, there is the fact that De Jong’s set of skills is highly specific and it is not easy to find someone in his mould.

If media are to be believed, Manchester United could go after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sport Germany claims that Milinkovic-Savic is United’s backup option in case they do not sign De Jong. Serbian midfielder has been linked with United on numerous occasions, but was never really close to joining the Devils. The towering Serbian midfielder has been at Lazio for seven years and in the past two, he was named their best player, despite a certain Ciro Immobile scoring goals for fun at the same team.

Milinkovic-Savic is player which reminds more of Paul Pogba, although in the past three years, he has certainly been more consistent, playing on a higher level across the season and offering more both in possession and in front of the goal. He is not really the player you would think of as the solution Ten Hag would choose, although the Serbian does have an interesting set of skills combined with his height.

Bailly Wanted By Mourinho

There are more news regarding Man United, but this one is in regard to a potential departure. Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Eric Bailly from Man Unted, as he wants to improve AS Roma’s backline. Reportedly, Bailly is set to speak to Ten Hag about his game time and if he realises it will be limited, he would welcome the chance to talk to Mourinho on potentially joining Roma. For that to happen, Roma would also have to make a suitable offer to United, but it seems Bailly will simply not be the first option for Ten Hag. With Lisandro Martinez’s arrival and Bailly’s injury woes across the years, he might be reunited with Jose Mourinho.