Man United Considering Two Strikers, Wan-Bissaka Not Safe In The Squad

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are preparing for the new Premier League season. The Red Devils have played on Sunday their last friendly matcha head of the new campaign. Erik ten Hag’s heavily combined side managed to get a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, with Amad Diallo scoring the only goal for the host team. It was a match in which we had the chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo back in the team after a lot of talks of him leaving the club and the Portuguese superstar not going through the pre-season with the team. But now that the friendly matches are gone, United’s next match will be played in the Premier League season opener. The Devils will host Brighton and Hove Albion next Sunday, in a match which will start the new era under Erik ten Hag.

But until that match comes round, there is still a lot of transfer talk surrounding the team. There is one month left before the end of transfer window and things will now start to accelerate. Man United have only signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, Christian Eriksen as a free agent and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. This squad needs more improving and United are still not giving up on Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, whose potential move from Camp Nou has turned into a soap opera in the past month or so. But United are also on the lookout for a striker.

Two Strikers Linked With Man United

We wrote yesterday about Benjamin Sesko, a 19-year-old Slovenian striker. He was linked with a move to Man United from RB Salzburg and those stories persist in the media. According to Daily Mail, Man United are still considering him and it seems that the Slovenian striker is not just a name on the list, but also a player the club are following more closely. He is not the only one mentioned, with the other player being Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic. Austrian striker is two metres tall and has been catching the attention in the Bundesliga.

Kalajdzic was heavily linked with Bayern Munich, especially in light of Robert Lewandowski’s departure from the Allianz Arena. Now, he is being linked with United, meaning that the Devils are monitoring two strikers who are unusually tall. With both Sesko and Kalajdzic being 195 centimetres or taller, these players would be interesting from the point of their height in Premier League. However, it still remains to be seen whether this is all just media talk or United are actually going to make a move for either of the players.

Wan-Bissaka Still Not Safe At United

And last but not the least. Man United are set to loan out Ethan Laird to Watford on a season-long move. This move is expected to go through once United’s pre-season schedule concludes, but according to Manchester Evening News, this move should not change how United view Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The right-back could still leave the club and Laird’s departure will not make his place in the team secure. United are still eager to shift Wan-Bissaka this summer, as Diogo Dalot will clearly become the first choice right-back.