Where Are They Now? Man United Starting XI From The 2017 Europa League Final

Another underwhelming and disappointing season is behind Manchester United. The Red Devils played probably their worst Premier League campaign ever and they yet again failed to win any silverware. In League Cup and FA Cup, they remained far away from the final rounds and in the Champions League they managed to get out of the group, but nothing more than that.

This means Man United will have to wait at least six years for their trophy, by the time 2023 rolls in. It was the Europa League win in 2017 under Jose Mourinho which brought the last trophy to this club. Sure, it was great to win the European trophy the Devils have never won before, but not many expected what was to happen to United in the next half-decade.

But one interesting fact is there to be seen from that 2017 final in Stockholm. Only one Manchester United from the starting lineup which faced Ajax will remain in the squad next season. Marcus Rashford spearheaded United’s attack in Mourinho’s side which defeated Ajax 2-0. So where are the other ones? Back then many fans had the feeling that United need to make a step up in the Premier League and Champions League, but what came was further decline…

Sergio Romero

The Argentine goalkeeper remained at Man United until the end of his contract in the summer of 2021, by the time of which he was far from even being the second choice goalkeeper. He moved to Venezia last October as a free agent, but was unable to help them move away from the bottom-placed finish in Serie A.

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia retired from football last year. He left United in 2019, joined LDU Quito in his native Ecuador, then played for Mexican side Queretaro for some four months, before deciding it was time to call it a day.

Chris Smalling

Smalling left United in the summer of 2020, when it became obvious he needed a change and he moved to Roma. Now he is again playing under Mourinho and their Roma won the inaugural Conference League last month.

Dailey Blind

Blind remained at United for another season after winning Europa League, before he joined Ajax in 2018. He had amazing time in these four years, reaching Champions League semifinal, and winning Eredivisie titles regularly. He also had the chance to play under new Man United boss Erik ten Hag.

Matteo Darmian

Darmian stayed at United until 2019, before going back to Italy. He was first at Parma, then went to Inter, before getting loaned back to Parma again. This past season he was at Inter, but was unable to help the team win the title.

Ander Herrera

Herrera’s move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2019 surprised many, but the Spaniard is still playing there. So far he made 95 appearances for the new champions of France.

Paul Pogba

Pogba is one of the players from this time set to leave the club this summer, as he is expected to make another return to Juventus, following six years in Manchester.

Juan Mata

Mata is also leaving the club, after spending eight years at Old Trafford. His final years at the club did not see him play much, so the Spaniard will hope to change that at his new club.

Marouane Fellaini

Fellaini moved to Shandong Taishan in February 2019. He was moved on to China, when he became far from an ideal option for United. He has remained in China for the past three years.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Another player currently at Roma. Mkhitaryan first went to Arsenal for an unsuccessful spell, before going to Italy. At Roma, he also won Conference League under Jose Mourinho.

The Substitutes Bench

From the substitutes’ bench from the 2017 Europa League final, it could be said David de Gea will be the only player remaining at Man United come next season. Jesse Lingard will leave the club, similar fate could be expected of Phil Jones and Anthony Martial, while Fosu-Mensah is now at Bayer Leverkusen. The two remaining players from that bench were Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick.