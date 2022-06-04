Manchester United Players On International Duty In June 2022 – Part 1

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have finished their season and already, some of the players have more duties, as international football is what is happening in the first half of June. Several Man United players joined with their national sides and in these past three days, they were in action in Nations League, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, some even in the World Cup playoffs. Of course, there were also friendly matches, so here is everything you need to know about Man United players featuring in this prolonged part of an already exhausting season.

Wales – Dylan Levitt

Wales started their Nations League season in Division A, group 4, with a 2-1 loss to Poland away from home, but in a much changed team, as they were waiting to face Ukraine in the World Cup play-off match. Dylan Levitt was on the pitch for full 90 minutes and did well in a 3-5-2 formation.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

Scotland managed to reach their first tournament in 23 years when they qualified for the Euro 2020, but they will not feature at the World Cup in Qatar. Their 3-1 loss to Ukraine in Glasgow ended their hopes, while Man United’s Scott McTominay had a poor game as the right of the three centre-backs.

Portugal – Bruno And Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal visited Spain in a local derby in the Nations League A division match which ended in a 1-1 draw. Bruno Fernandes was the only Man United player to start the match and he played for 81 minutes, before getting substituted. Cristiano Ronaldo came on for the last 30 minutes, but neither of them made a greater impact.

Brazil – Fred

Brazil qualified for World Cup last year with such ease and now they continued preparations with friendly matches. They smashed South Korea 5-1 in a strong display. Man United’s Fred started in midfield alongside Lucas Paqueta and Casemiro, and did well during the 81 minutes on the pitch. Alex Telles remained on the bench throughout.

Tunisia – Hannibal Mejbri

In Africa, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers have already started and Tunisia defeated Equatorial Guinea 4-0. It was a great match for the hosts, for which Hanibal Mejbri played 75 minutes. He earned a yellow card and left the pitch with the score 1-0, with Tunisia scoring three more in quick succession afterwards.

France – Raphael Varane

World champions France did not start their Nations League campaign the way they hoped, as they lost 2-1 against Denmark at home. This match was not great for Man United, as Raphael Varane had to be substituted after 61 minutes due to injury. William Saliba replaced him while the scoreline was 1-0 for France.

Uruguay – Facundo Pellistri (And Cavani)

A friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay finished 3-0 for the away team, which had seen Man United players in the starting lineup. Facundo Pellistri, United’s winger on loan at Alaves last season, did well on the right side, while Edinson Cavani scored a brace to show just how important he still is for this team. Although he is leaving Man United this summer, it is always nice seeing Cavani show his class.