Man United Transfer News: Two More Players To Leave, Timber To Stay At Ajax

Manchester United have finished their season and now that June has started, things are going to become more and more interesting for the Red Devils. The summer transfer window is upon us and there is no big tournament being played this time. That means United will not have to wait for players to return from their prolonged international duties and Erik ten Hag and his team can work in full swing right away. But so far, there have not been some great news for Man United in terms of arrivals. In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about Frenkie de Jong and his potential arrival at Old Trafford, how his situation at Barcelona is not ideal and the Spanish giants are ready to sell the Dutchman in order to improve their financial situation.

But while we know pretty much all about that, here are some other interesting Man United transfer news that we should also pay attention to.

Bailly And Tuanzebe To Leave

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United have made decisions of letting two players leave the club this summer. They are Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe, as the Devils do not see them in their plans for next season. That was probably something all sides expected to happen. Bailly was targeted by AC Milan last January, but United did not want to let the Ivorian leave the club midway through a campaign. While Bailly did not get to help United in finishing sixth in the league, Milan won Serie A after 11 years, showing just how much Bailly could have enjoyed his move to Italy. Whether Milan will come calling this summer again is an interesting question. As for Tuanzebe, the 24-year-old defender spent this past five months on loan at Napoli. He made only two appearances in Italy, showing he will probably have to settle for a weaker side when choosing his next team.

Mata Rejected Another Offer From Man United

Reports are resurfacing that Man United were interested in keeping Juan Mata as part of their squad for another season. They wanted to keep him and potentially ease him into an administrative role. The player did not want that, since he was eager to play and has reportedly received offers from the Major League Soccer. Man United are now hoping Mata could return to Man United in the future, as the club officials believe he could potentially do a good job as a technical director when he retires.

Timber To Reject Man United And Stay At Ajax

And last, but not the least. Man United were linked with a move for Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber, as one of the wishes of Erik ten Hag, but it seems he will not be coming to Old Trafford this summer. Reports are suggesting the defender will most probably decide to stay at Ajax, due to the secure playing time he would have in Amsterdam, in crucial months ahead of the World Cup in November. Timber wants to be part of the Dutch squad and he feels staying at Ajax will give him the best chance of making that happen.