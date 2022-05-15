Paul Pogba’s Agent Set To Meet With Juventus

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready for a new chapter. One more match is left to be played in the current Premier League season, one we could call the worst the Red Devils have had since the inception of the competition in 1992. But with the game at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park on Sunday meaning almost nothing in the grand scheme of things, the looks of everyone at and around the club are focused on the next campaign.

That is certainly the case with Erik ten Hag, as the new Man United manager is already arriving in England, cutting his contract with Ajax short and deciding to skip his much-deserved holiday in order to start important work at Old Trafford. There will be plenty of signings expected to come in and strengthen the squad in Ten Hag’s first summer transfer window. However, there are those that could leave.

And one of them is Paul Pogba.

According to the reports, Paul Pogba is certain to leave Manchester United this summer. He is ready to let his contract with the Red Devils expire and apparently, another move to Juventus could be happening this summer. And that is not exactly breaking news, since there have been rumours about this happening already, but now it looks as if there are no chances for Pogba to stay at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who will be 29 soon, he has not featured in any Man United match since the 4-0 loss to Liverpool last month. And it seems that could remain his final game for the club, before he departs this summer. There is just over a month left on his contract and it seems highly unlikely for him to sign a new deal.

This has led to media reporting about Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain being interested in the Frenchman. Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta will travel to Turin this coming Monday to explore whether it is possible for Pogba to get back to Juventus once more.

Apparently, Juventus are not in an easy financial situation and they must make thorough plans if they are to get in on trying to sign Pogba, whose financial demands will not be simple to fulfil. Clearly, Man United and PSG have submitted a more lucrative contract to the Frenchman, something Juventus cannot really match. But then, Juventus are the club Pogba used to play at, he knows Massimiliano Allegri as their head coach and going back to Turin could be a lesser risk for him.

As for what Man United should do is simply cut their losses with Pogba. There is no need to keep him around anymore. He had six years at the club since the club broke world transfer record in order to land him in 2016. Things did not work out and his stay would not guarantee anything radically better. Now the thinking should be to use the money Pogba’s wages will open up to spend it elsewhere, and more wisely. This summer should be a new beginning for both Man United and Pogba.