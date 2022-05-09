Man United Transfer News: New Defender Links, Where Will Pogba Go?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s situation continues getting worse. When the fans and everyone around the club thought that was not possible, the team proved that on Saturday afternoon in Brighton. The hosts hummiliated them with a 4-0 thrashing, showing United just how far they are from any improvements on the pitch, let alone getting closer to winning some silverware.

There was no silverware to be won since 2017 and therefore, Man United will be waiting at least six years until the next one. That is, of course, if huge changes happen this coming summer, once Erik ten Hag arrives and takes over from Ralf Rangnick. An abject performance in Brighton has shown this is probably the worst Premier League season for the Red Devils, 30 years on from the formation of the breakaway competition. But that brings us to the much awaited summer.

The fans cannot wait to see what will happen in June, July and August. On the one hand, that is because they will not have to watch such terrible performances like the one against Brighton, and then also because it will be interesting to see how will Ten Hag try to improve the squad and make a necessary turnaround. But until that happens, here is what the media have been saying about Man United and their potential moves. One of the biggest talking points at this stage is still Paul Pogba’s future.

Pogba Not Staying In The Premier League

In recent weeks, there were a lot of reports surrounding the French midfielder. Man United signed him back in 2016 and they did not get what they hoped for. There were not many campaigns in the previous six years where Pogba was truly at the level he was showing at Juventus. But now with his contract set to expire and the Devils not really eager to keep him around – and who could blame them? – the Frenchman is looking for his options.

Pogba was linked with a move to Manchester City, but right from the bat, those reports felt like a cheap trick. Man City are not the type of team that would need a type of player like Pogba, especially with Pep Guardiola at the helm. But then, it is even a question if Pogba would have wanted to go there in the first place. Now, ESPN are reporting that Pogba would prefer a move abroad, and not stay in the Premier League. There are two clear candidates for signing him this summer – Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. The champions of France are capable of pulling such a deal with ease, while Juventus will probably have more financial troubles to make it happen. It seems that Pogba would be more inclined for another Serie A return, but it seems this saga might take a while…

Pau Torres Centre-Back Option

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Manchester United are discussing Pau Torres as one of the three to four options as a new centre-back signing this summer. After conceding staggering 56 goals in the league this season, it is clear United also need to improve their centre-back options and the Villarreal defender is the new player to be linked with the Devils. Torres is 25 years old, is a regular feature in Villarreal’s starting eleven and he even has 17 appearances for the Spanish national team to his name. He was an integral part in this team’s Europa League win last season and the Champions League run to the semifinals this year. It is an interesting prospect to keep an eye on.