Who Is Jurrien Timber, The Latest Player To Be Linked With Man United Move?

Manchester United have decided to sign Erik ten Hag as their new manager and the Dutchman is already starting his work at his new club. Just a few days ago, Ten Hag won another league title in the Netherlands with Ajax, but he has decided to cut his contract with the club short and focus on the challenging task at hand in Manchester. Ten Hag decided not to go on a holiday that is usually needed after a long season, knowing just how much work is ahead of him in England.

And now that Ten Hag is the manager, it is no great surprise to see that the player he worked with are being linked with a move to Man United. Ten Hag was already mentioned in the conversation surrounding Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, a potential transfer target for the Red Devils this summer. It was also brought up that Donny van de Beek could become an important part of the team, as Ten Hag and the Dutch midfielder worked closely at Ajax few years ago. But now another Ajax man is being brought up in the media as someone who could go to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are seriously interested in signing Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber, according to Sky Sport Germany. Journalist Florian Plettenburg claims that Bayern Munich have already inquired about the 20-year-old defender. However, now it is being said that he could follow Ten Hag all the way to Manchester. Reportedly, talks with his management have already taken place and Man United are serious about trying to sign Timber.

Who Is Jurrien Timber?

Timber is a young centre-back, set to turn 21 in June. He is part of Ajax’s first-team since 2020, making this past season his second full campaign with the Dutch champions. This season was his breakout year and his performances made him stand out, bringing Bayern Munich into the game. The Germans were interested in the cultured defender who played 43 matches for Ajax in all competitions this season. He is right-footed and was part of one of the more defensively dominant Ajax sides of the last decade. Timber is not a typical centre-back fans in England think of about that position. He is just 5ft 10in, but is versatile and very reliable with the ball at his feet.

Timber even made six appearances for the senior national team of the Netherlands, showing that his qualities are valued at the national level as well. His tactical intelligence is at a very high level, something that is not surprising, considering he was brought up with the Ajax school. He is patient and composed on the ball and would fit Ten Hag’s system very well at Old Trafford. Obviously, Timber has his weaknesses, to. His man-to-man marking is a problem for him, as he is still a young defender which only played for a really dominant side in Dutch football. He can be defensively reckless on occasions. His speed can get him out of some of the situations, but there would clearly still be a lot of work necessary around him. Overall, this could be an interesting move by Man United, definitely focused more on the long-term.