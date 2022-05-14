Erik Ten Hag Targets Kante For Manchester United

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United still have not finished their campaign, as they are set to play their final match on Sunday afternoon against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. And yet, it feels for a while now as if the season is already over, mostly due to the fact United have finished far from where they wanted to be. Next season will be yet another one without Champions League football for the Red Devils and there will be pleny of challenges waiting for the new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is expected to follow closely the match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, although it remains unknown whether he will be in the stands on the day or not. But one thing is for sure – Ten Hag has already started working on preparing Man United for next season and he will have plenty to do.

Certain reports already suggested Ten Hag knows in which positions he wants to strengthen this squad, while others are claiming Ralf Rangnick would like to have his say about the current squad, in helping the Dutchman accustom to the new surroundings as soon as possible. But apart fromm all of those talks in the media – such as Ten Hag feeling he could improve the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and others – there is another transfer target mentioned in the conversation:

Manchester United are interested in signing N’Golo Kante from Chelsea!

Will Man United Really Sign Kante?

According to Steve Bates of The Sunday People, Erik ten Hag wants to sign Kante from Chelsea this summer. Reportedly, Ten Hag believes he still has the ability, experience and hunger to help Man United next season. Also, Man United’s officials also believe Kante is an attainable target this summer. Defensive midfielder is 31 and his contract with Chelsea runs through the summer of 2023. This means he will be entering the final 12 months of his contract, and knowing how Chelsea usually feel towards contract extensions of those over the age of 30, there really could be a chance for Man United.

Kante could still have a few really good seasons in him. Man United could be signing a player that is slowly approaching the end of his peak years, but with the Frenchman showing the qualities that he does, that end might still be a couple of years away from now. An important thing now would be for Man United to not overpay for his signature, but it still remains unknown how interested Kante would be in making the move.

After all, he is still an important part of a Champions League team. Coming to Man United would mean coming to a team featuring in Europa League and a side that is just beginning a new chapter, a new overhaul with Ten Hag. Sure, the Dutchman would definitely know how to get the best out of Kante, especially when we consider the lack of quality in midfield this season.

Considering how many things Man United need to change, signing Kante for a transitional period of two to three years is not a bad idea – he could help stabilise the team in the midfield area, before Man United get more time to prepare younger quality options in years to come. Sometimes, a shorter-term move can work out very well even if the club is looking for the long-term success.