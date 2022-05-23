Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have finished another season of theirs and another underwhelming one, ending up in sixth place of the Premier League standings. Once again, the Red Devils lost away from home, losing their sixth consecutive match on the road, this time at the hands of Crystal Palace. The hosts won 1-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to a goal from the former Man United player Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha scored in the latter stage of the first half, with Man United struggling throughout. Ralph Rangnick’s side tried to save their faces, they dominated the possession of the ball, but rarely did anything great with it. Here is what we learned from the final match of the campaign.

Erik Ten Hag Watches Poor Performance

While Man United players were getting on the pitch, Erik ten Hag was getting a lot of attention in the stands. The new Man United boss and the fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired was in attendance at Selhurst Park. He got the chance to see first-hand what he could expect from the current United side and he definitely was not happy. He had the chance to see just how much work is ahead of him and how much he would have to do in order to reset the current culture of the team and the club as a whole.

Zaha Shows Dalot’s Problems

What Ten Hag also had the chance to see was Diogo Dalot’s tough match he endured at right-back. Challenged to stop Wilfried Zaha, the Portuguese full-back had a lot of problems. The Ivorian was always a step ahead of him, showing his trickery and pace which can make him a very dangerous player tough to contain. While Dalot seems to be the number one choice for his position, Ten Hag will know that there are vulnerabilities on that side of the pitch as well.

Cavani Ends His Time At Man United

This match marked an end of a season, but also an end of Edinson Cavani’s time at Manchester United. The Urugayan striker played his final match for the Red Devils, starting ahead of the injured Cristiano Ronaldo. The 35-year-old did not enjoy this season, as he had many injury problems. After a fine first season last year, he stayed at the club, but ultimately showed why signing very experienced, but quite old players can be a double-edged sword. While Cavani was a perfect servant of the club, he was unable to leave a bigger mark.

Manchester United Lucky To Play Europa League

Now that the season is over, we know we will watch Manchester United in the Europa League group stages next season, but even that came with the help of others. At one point during the Sunday afternoon, Man United were in seventh place and close to playing in the Europa Conference League, which would have been a proper slap for them. But West Ham then lost to Brighton and Man United remained in sixth place with 58 points and 57 goals scored and conceded.