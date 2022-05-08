Brighton 4-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Things just keep getting worse for this Manchester United. It seems that the players have gone on their respective holidays before the campaign has ended. The Red Devils were utterly hummiliated once more this season, as Brighton and Hove Albion thrashed them 4-0 at the Amex Stadium.

A terrible performance from the entire team did not look as bad after the first 45 minutes, when it was still just 1-0 for the hosts, following a Moises Caicedo goal. But then just 15 minutes after the break were enough for Brighton to wreak havoc on the visitors, scoring through Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard. It was yet another match this season which Man United fans will hope to forget once and for all.

Another Disgrace For Manchester United

It felt like things could not get any worse this season when Liverpool came to Old Trafford and smashed the Devils 5-0. But just how naive we were. There was the horrific 4-1 loss to Watford, the FA Cup exit at the hands of Middlesbrough, and then there were four goals conceded against Manchester City and Liverpool once more. But this hummiliation was even tougher to expect. United felt as if they were made to play against their will and as if they were dragged back from some warm weather countries solely for this match. It was an unacceptable attitude of the team properly beaten against a limited, but perfectly organised opponent.

Abject Performances Throughout

Looking at individual performances, it is hard to decide where to start. De Gea had conceded four, saving just two shots on the day, with Lindelof and Varane offering him virtually zero protection. Alex Telles has once again proved he is not the type of player everyone at the club believed when they signed him, with Pascal Gross and Solly March enjoying their games on his flank. Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay had no solutions for the dynamic midfield of Brighton’s, while in attack, the entire team created just one big chance, 82 minutes into the match, through Edinson Cavani.

Brighton Show What You Get With The Right System

On the other side, Brighton once again showed United what you can get when you bring in a good coach with clear playing style and system, give him time and proper resources to do his work. Graham Potter has done phenomenal job at Brighton since joining from Swansea. It was not all about the 3-4-2-1 he decided to play with against United, since that formation can slightly change depending on the opposition. It was the direct, clear way of playing that stood out. Potter’s limited, but still talented team was pulsing throughout, incisive when given the opportunities they knew how to create. With Brighton sitting in ninth place, it is a great testament how you can do plenty even when you don’t have abundant resources.

The Worst Premier League Campaign?

Now the question looms – is this Manchester United’s worst Premier League season ever? This year marks three decades since the breakaway league started and Man United have a goal difference of +1 with just one match to go. They have conceded a club record of 56 goals, which could still get worse. We might have finished seventh back in 2014, but even that was a clearly better season. United ended up winning 64 points, six more than we currently have, with 19 wins compared to current 16, and with now incredibly-looking goal difference of ‘plus 21’.