Manchester United Linked With Six Midfielders – Who Could They Sign?

Manchester United are getting closer towards the end of the season and there are more and more reports suggesting they will be getting Erik ten Hag as their new manager for the 2022-23 campaign. We are yet to find out in which European competition will United play next season, but nevertheless, the changes will be happening. This coming summer transfer window could prove to be the most important one since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Next year will be marking 10 years since the legendary manager left the post and it could easily be 10 years since our last league title. And that needs changing soon.

For that to happen, this Man United team must improve drastically and the media reports are suggesting numerous players as potential signings next summer. According to the Daily Mail, Man United are looking into six different midfielders as potential targets in the transfer window. Here is who they are.

Declan Rice

West Ham midfielder was often linked to United and his defensive qualities would massively improve the team’s options in that regard. With Nemanja Matic leaving, that are will need strengthening, but the England international could prove to be a too pricey solution. West Ham will not let him go cheap.

Kalvin Phillips

The energetic Leeds United midfielder and England international as well, Kalvin Phillips could be an easier target. Phillips could offer something similar to Fred, but potentially with greater quality. It remains unknown how Leeds feel about this, though. With United severely lacking in midfield, he is a decent option.

Ruben Neves

This one does not seem so easy. One of crucial Wolves players could be ready for a step up and he would probably love to join Man United, but there are other questions in play here. His style of play can resemble that of Bruno Fernandes and in a midfield three, assuming Ten Hag would impose it at United next season, he could do really well, but his consistency could be a problem.

Yves Bissouma

Another combative midfielder that could improve United’s spine, Yves Bissouma has been great for Brighton and Hove Albion. Man United are a different beast, but seems Bissouma has the potential to improve United’s defensive options in midfield. In terms of transfer fee, this would be a much simpler solution than Declan Rice, but it is hard to see Ten Hag really going after him.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Now we are talking prime attacking-minded midfielders in European football. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been great for Lazio for the past seven years and he started playing great for Serbia as well. Juventus are rumoured to be interested in signing him, with Milinkovic-Savic often resembling Paul Pogba – just with more consistency over the years and better areal threat. Keeping Pogba and then signing the towering Serbian midfielder is unrealistic.

Aurelien Tchouameni

The 22-year-old Monaco midfielder was heavily linked with Man United at the start of this year and it seems the Devils could really go after him this summer. He is already a France international with massive potential. The defensive midfielder could solve United’s problems for many years in that position if they sign him and he continues developing properly.