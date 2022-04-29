Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United winless streak continues, after a tough fought draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The Red Devils managed to snap up a 1-1 draw against the Blues, winning their first league point after the losses to Liverpool and Arsenal. But it was far from a simple affair for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring for Chelsea after the hour mark, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring just two minutes later to get things back to level. Those two minutes proved to be the only ones bringing goals, which was a surprise considering the visitors’ dominance. Here is what we learned from this big Premier League clash.

Chelsea Dominate, But United Survive

How Manchester United managed to keep a 0-0 scoreline after the first 45 minutes is hard to understand. Chelsea dominated throughout, almost giving nothing to the Red Devils. Thomas Tuchel’s side made 11 shots, five of which David de Gea had to stop from going in goal. They also had 65 per cent of the ball, while United looked lifeless for the most part. But as it happened many times this season, Chelsea lacked the clinical finishing in front of the goal, with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz both struggling to finish off the opportunities given to them. When Chelsea did score, Ronaldo was quick to save the hosts.

Ronaldo And No One But Ronaldo

And that is exactly the main feeling about this Man United team late into the season. It was Ronaldo once again who had to save the day for the Red Devils, as that has been happening all too often recently. From United’s last nine goals in all competitions, across eight matches, it was Ronaldo who scored eight of them. The only other goalscorer was Fred against Leicester, with Ronaldo netting hat-tricks against Tottenham and Norwich, and now in consecutive matches against Arsenal and Chelsea. His season has not been ideal, but his recent heroics are showing just how many problems the overall attack has in overrelying on his finishing abilities.

Mata And Matic Say Goodbye To Old Trafford

Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic got the chance to say their goodbyes to Old Trafford, as the Spaniard and the Serbian are set to leave the club this summer. Former Chelsea players had the chance to play against their former club on a special evening for them, as they were both given rounds of applause when entering and leaving the pitch in what is probably one of their last games for United, especially at this stadium. Matic even managed to assist another goal for Cristiano Ronaldo, like he did against Arsenal.

Kante Shows What United Need

In the end, this match has also shown how much Manchester United would need a player in the mould of N’Golo Kante. The French midfielder was brilliant throughout. He was screening Chelsea’s defence, he managed to bring the ball out and he had the speed and strength which United’s midfield has lacked for so long. He has shown why he is one of the best midfielders in the world, but now United will have a tough summer ahead to find their own solution to midfield problems.