Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Another clash against Liverpool, another humiliation for Manchester United! After the 0-5 defeat at Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp’s side this time thrashed the Red Devils 4-0 in front of the ecstatic Anfield. The match started terribly for Manchester United, as Luis Diaz scored just five minutes since kick-off. Mohamed Salah added two goals, each in the two halves, with Sadio Mane also adding one in between.

From the first minute, it was obvious Manchester United will be in for another painful 90-minute ride and Liverpool’s front three duly delivered, providing not only four goals, but also three assists among them, with Diogo Jota coming on to add the fourth pass for goal.

Liverpool Getting Further Away From United

Before the season started, Manchester United made some big name signings, hoping that this campaign will see them at least get closer to the best clubs in the league. But after all the spending, this team only seems to be getting further away from Manchester City and Liverpool. Klopp’s Reds were brilliant throughout the 180 minutes against United, scoring nine goals in the process and managing the only widen the gulf in class between the two sides. This was another slap on the face which will hurt United for a long time.

Is This The End For Paul Pogba?

Man United were not helped by the fact that Paul Pogba had to limp off the pitch just 10 minutes into the game. He had a muscle problem which brought Jesse Lingard on the pitch, but this substitution was a symbolic one. Pogba could not continue when United were already a goal behind, just adding a negative sense to his presence at the club. This could have been the final straw for the club in terms of Pogba’s future at Old Trafford. His contract is set to expire in June and considering how much Pogba has been contributing in recent years, there are less and less reasons for the club to keep him around.

Diaz Shows Differences Between The Clubs

When Man United signed Jadon Sancho last summer, there was a lot of satisfaction among the fans, as the club snatched one of the most talented English players of the new generation. He was supposed to solve some of the problems and start firing from all cylinders right away. But Man United are not such an environment for that to happen so easily.

And in Luis Diaz, we see just how Liverpool are the exact opposite. They signed the forward for 49 million pounds from Porto at the turn of the year and he has already proven to be a great hit. Diaz has already shown some great performances, but against United he really shone. He was a constant threat, scoring and assisting, picking apart United’s defence from all possible situations.

Champions League Football Seems Far Away

With five games to go, Man United have scored less goals (52) then they have won points (54) and they have conceded three goals more than relegation-threatened Burnley (48 to Clarets’ 45). The Devils remain in sixth place with as many points as Arsenal and three less than Tottenham Hotspur. What makes matters worse is that Spurs have one and Arsenal two games in hand over United. This team could be getting back to Europa League or even Conference League…