Five Players Man United Should Look At This Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United are once again putting themselves in a situation where they cannot plan anything properly for the summer that awaits them. It will be one of the more important transfer windows in the last five years for the club, as they will try to finally improve the squad in the manner which will give them the chance to soon fight for trophies and set them in the right direction.

However, now at the start of April, we still do not know who will be the manager of the team come next season, and it is tought to predict whether United will be able to sneak into the fourth place and qualify for Champions League. And both of those things could make a huge difference in terms of players which could arrive this summer.

This is why we took a look at five players whose contracts are ending in June 2023, meaning United could be trying to get them at a discount, at the start of their final year of contract. These five players are all central defenders and central midfielders, positions United need to strengthen, but also the players that could possibly be lured to Old Trafford.

Milan Skriniar

This would be toughest signing to make, but possibly the most impactful in terms of defence. Milan Skriniar is 27, he is Inter’s leading centre-back and he already won the title in Serie A. He might do it again this season, but if Inter fail to retain the Scudetto, maybe United could propose him arrival at Old Trafford. It would be far from easy and far from a cheap option.

Youri Tielemans

We have watched Youri Tielemans at Old Trafford just this Saturday and he did very well for Leicester City. He has been doing for a while and he is a player who could improve United’s midfield. Tielemans is 24 and at this stage in his career, he might want a necessary step up. Leicester would never sell him cheaply, but considering he would be in his final year of the contract, there might be room for negotiations.

Ronald Araujo

We mentioned recently Ronald Araujo, Barcelona’s 23-year-old centre-back, as he was linked with Man United by the media. But this deal would be a complicated one. Barcelona want to keep him and offer him a new deal, but it was reported United would be ready to offer him a 60 per cent bigger salary. This deal could possibly happen only if his negotiations with Barca break down.

Yves Bissouma

A 25-year-old combative central midfielder with a clear room for improvement is something Man United could do with next season. And Yves Bissouma of Brighton and Hove Albion falls into that category. His performances under Graham Potter have been great for some time and a call from Man United would definitely be a tough to reject for the Mali international.

Nikola Milenkovic

Another centre-back we recently mentioned, but the Serbian defender is probably the cheapest and best option for improving options in this position. Nikola Milenkovic has been a regular for Fiorentina in this position for years, he also can play in a back three as the right centre-back and at 24, he still has plenty of room for improvement and reaching his full potential. Fiorentina might even sell him for 15 million euros…