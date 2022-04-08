Everton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and with a huge need to perform. After getting just one league win in the past 45 days, Ralf Rangnick’s side must get the three points against Everton, at the Goodison Park. It will not be an easy affari, but considering the situation Everton are currently in, this could be a great chance for the Red Devils to restore some of their much needed confidence. Here is what you need to know ahead of the Saturday early kick-off clash.

Team News

The struggling Toffees will be without many players for this one. Among the injured players are Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Nathan Patterson, Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend. To make things worse, Donny van de Beek is ineligible to play against his parent club, meaning another need to make changes. The good news for Frank Lampard are returns of Allan and Michael Keane. The two of them were suspended, but now they will be expected to start against United.

As for the Red Devils, the main talking point is the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star missed the Leicester game last weekend due to illness and will be expected to spearhed the attack. Man United could be without Luke Shaw, however, with the Englishman getting injured last weekend. Edinson Cavani has a calf issue which will keep him out of the matchday squad, while Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club as has been the case for months now.

Form Guide

Everton are in terrible shape. They have won one and lost six of their last seven Premier League matches. That is why, they are struggling in and around the relegation zone, getting in a very dangerous situation with nine games to go. After their important win over Newcastle few weeks ago, better results were expected, but Frank Lampard’s side has been unable to produce them. First, there was the 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, before two more losses away from home. A 2-1 loss at West Ham United’s London Stadium was followed by a 3-2 defeat at Burnley’s Turf Moor.

Man United are not in great form either, but they will have to win this one if they are to stay in the race for a top four finish. Since their consecutive wins mid-February against Brighton and Leeds, things were not going well. Champions League exit against Atletico had a Watford draw and Man City thrashing in between. There was also the 3-2 win over Spurs, but that is United’s only win since 20 February. A 1-1 draw against Leicester last weekend has put a lot of pressure on Ralf Rangnick’s side to perform.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, we predict a 2-0 win for Manchester United. The Goodison is never an easy place to visit, but it seems this is the perfect moment for it. Lampard’s Everton are struggling like no other Everton side in years and United must get the most out of that in order to get closer to the top four finish and Champions League qualification. If not, they will be in a lot of trouble…