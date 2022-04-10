Everton 1-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United won just one point against the struggling Watford in the two matches this season. Now Manchester United have won just one point against the struggling Everton in the two matches as well. The Red Devils have outdone themselves in the most negative way imaginable, losing 1-0 at Everton’s Goodison Park.

The match was by Anthony Gordon’s strike 27 minutes into the match, with Ralf Rangnick’s side failing to reccuperate in the more than an hour left in the game. Man United lost their eighth Premier League match this season, staying on just 14 wins from 31 matches played. Here is what we learned from United’s abysmal performance.

Spineless Performance From Manchester United

Another match, another disappointment for all Manchester United fans. A spineless performance had shown a very poor Man United side. As many Everton fans would put it – the worst in the last 30 years. Whether that is entirely correct is another matter – the fact is that United were appalling. The entire midfield was non-existent, Marcus Rashford played for 42 minutes according to reports but he was completely absent. United were unlucky to concede after a deflected shot went in off of Harry Maguire’s leg, but nevertheless, they did absolutely nothing to warrant them a single point from this match.

Cristiano Struggles Again

Cristiano Ronaldo was not part of the matchday squad against Leicester due to illness and he was missed. But now on his return, his performance was far from what this team needed. Clearly, the entire side has to work properly, but he did not contribute enough. His half-chances were not taken, he had large parts of the match when he was anonymous and there is not even the need to mention his work off the ball was not there.

A Turning Point For Everton

It remains to be seen what the finish of the campaign will provide us with, but it seems this match could really be the turning point for Frank Lampard’s Everton. An important victory was sealed to put the Toffees four points above the relegation zone and now they will have the better mood to complement their preparation for next matches. Looking at this Everton side, it is clear they have massively underperfomed this season. With Fabian Delph and Allan in midfield, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the attacking threat, they have a good foundation to be much better than this next season. And they have shown it against this United team.

Man United Close To Missing Out On Champions League

Now United’s race for a top four finish dramatically worsened. With seven games to go, Man United have only 51 points, six less than Tottenham Hotspur, the currently fourth-placed side. Not only that, they have as many points as West Ham (albeit with a game in hand) and three points less than Arsenal, who have a game in hand over United. This means United are now seventh and could even end up the season qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the third tier of European football. With the way they played at Goodison, they are not deserving of something much better than that.