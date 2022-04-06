Erik Ten Hag Set To Become New Manchester United Manager

Embed from Getty Images

The latest news are here – Manchester United are set to appoint Erik ten Hag as their new manager ahead of the new season! According to ESPN, Man United are set to finalise the appointment of Ten Hag as the official successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the full-time managerial role. Report suggests that while Man United considered signing Mauricio Pochettino from Paris Saint-Germain, Richard Arnold and Joel Glazer are now in agreement that the Dutch coach is the best candidate to come in after Ralf Rangnick.

The Telegraph are also reporting that the talsk between United and Ten Hag have gathered pace over the past 24 hours and now both parties are increasingly confident a deal will be struck in the coming days. Daily Mail say an agreement to appoint him is ‘very close’, while there are also reports suggesting Ten Hag could be confirmed as United’s next manager by the end of next week.

Mauricio Pochettino seems to have lost another chance to take over the team at Old Trafford, but the Telegraph are saying Man United are still set to have another meeting with the Argentine this week. It is probably there that he will be told he is not the man that will be taking over the team from next season. Now, many are expecting to see who could be part of Ten Hag’s coaching team at Man United.

Reports have been circulating for a while now that Ten Hag’s backroom staff could be complemented by someone who has the Premier League experience, but is also linked to Dutch football in some ways. There were even suggestions of Steve McClaren for that role, as he worked with Ten Hag some time ago when he was at Twente, but that seems unrealistic at this point in time. A more realistic option would be Rene Meulensteen, as he was mentioned by the ESPN as one candidate who could become Ten Hag’s assistant. He has the experience at Man United and he could be a sort of a ‘bridge’ for the Dutchman while he adjusts in the new surroundings.

We still do not know whether United will make it into the Champions League next season, but there are suggestions that the club will nevertheless make substantial funds available to Ten Hag this summer. Apparently, United will prioritise the signing if a striker and two accomplished, high-energy midfielders this summer, according to the Telegraph. It will be interesting to see how things will work in that department and how much say Ten Hag will have over the new plaers. Ten Hag could also work with a deputy football director, as it was also reported United have three candidates for that role. The club officials are hoping to make an appointment in the next two weeks and this could further impact Ten Hag’s arrival and the way the sporting side of the club will operate next season.

Either way, Manchester United are approaching a new beginning with Erik ten Hag set to come in. Let’s see what this will bring the Devils…