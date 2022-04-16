CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Norwich City

Manchester United are ready for yet another match and this one they really need to win. Ralf Rangnick has chosen a different system this time around, a 4-3-3 formation. Cristiano Ronaldo speareahds the attack with Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga on either side of him. Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard are a very attacking minded midfield three, clearly stating the intent to get the much needed three points. As for the back four, Harry Maguire captains the team alongside Victor Lindelof, while Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are the two full-backs. Obviously, David de Gea is in goal once again.