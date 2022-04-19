CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Liverpool

This is the Manchester United team for the big English clash against Liverpool. Ralf Rangnick has chosen the team for the match between the nation’s two of the greatest clubs, with David de Gea starting in goal. A change in formation will see United play in a 3-4-2-1 system, without Cristiano Ronaldo who sufferred family tragedy on Monday. Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones make up the back three alongside Harry Maguire. Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are on the flanks, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the centre of the park. Ahead of them will be Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga, while Marcus Rashford gets the start as the lone striker.