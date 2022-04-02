CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leicster City

Manchester United are back in Premier League action after two weeks’ break following the international football and World Cup qualifiers. It is once again we play this season without the proper striker, as neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Edinson Cavani are ready for the task. Bruno Fernandes will be the false nine, with Paul Pogba right behind him. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga are the two wingers, while Fred and Scott McTominay will be patroling in front of the back four. That back four consists of captain Harry Maguire and Rapahel Varane in the middle, and with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw on the flanks. Obviously, David de Gea starts in goal as usual.