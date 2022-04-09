CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

Manchester United are ready to continue their fight for the Champions League football! This is the team for Everton, as Ralf Rangnick has chosen a classic 4-2-3-1 formation. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles start as full-backs, with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in between them. Nemanja Matic and Fred are the two central midfielders, while Marcus Rashford returns to starting lineup, featuring on the left wing. Opposite side of him will be Jadon Sancho, while Bruno Fernandes will be in his usual number 10 role, just behind the returning Cristiano Ronaldo. As always, David de Gea starts in goal.