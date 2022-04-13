How Can Manchester United Qualify For Champions League?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are in the final stages of the Premier League season. They have exited the Champions League in the round of 16 and their results in the two domestic cup competitions were much worse than that. Now the only thing this team has in front themselves is to somehow reach the Champions League football next season. For that to happen, they must rally in the final weeks of the season, considering Ralf Rangnick’s side is not in a simply nor an easy situation. And that is why we will now be looking at the schedule Man United have in front of themselves until the end of the season. We will also look at their opponents, as Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are currently leading the race. Here is everything you need to know.

What Is The Current Situation?

The current situation is as follows – Tottenham Hotspur are fourth with 57 points and 31 games played. Arsenal are right behind with 54 points and 30 games played, meaning they could catch up with them if they win that match. Then come Man United with 51 points from 31 games played, showing there is ground to be made up. Sure, West Ham are also there with 51 points, but considering Hammers have already played 32 games, they are simply not a realistic option for finishing in fourth place, although they will be hoping to reach European football.

How Is Man United’s Schedule Looking?

Truth be told, Manchester United will have a really tough schedule in front of them. This coming weekend, they are facing Norwich, the bottom-placed team in the Premier League, but after that, three massive challenges will be ahead. After hosting Norwich at Old Trafford, United will first face Liverpool at Anfield, then Arsenal at the Emirates and then will wait for Chelsea to come up north. Those three games will be played in a span of 10 days, showing just how much United will have to do if they are to remain the race for top four.

Afterwards, easier games are expected in May. Brentford will be coming to Manchester, then United will visit Brighton, before ending the campaign at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park. Man United really have few crucial weeks ahead of them.

Why Tottenham And Arsenal Will Not Have It Easy Either?

While the two North London clubs are ahead of Man United and are in a better position, this end of the campaign will not be easy on them either. Spurs will have some tricky matches against Brighton, Brentford and Leicester first, before they will have two massive games themselves. A trip to Liverpool’s Anfield and then the North London Derby at home against Arsenal will be their fixtures in March, before a season-ending game against Burnley. Considering those two matches will be coming so late in the season, United must pull through their tough games minimally scathed first in order to stay in the race for Champions League.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in abysmal form. They lost four out of their last five games, including Crystal Palace and Southampton and the worst is yet to come. After Southampton, Mikel Arteta’s team will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, then host Man United and then go to West Ham’s London Stadium. They will also have the Spurs game after facing Leeds, before two tricky games to end their campaign – at Newcastle’s St James’ Park and against Everton at home.

Let the race begin…