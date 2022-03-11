Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

It has been a while since that 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the big Manchester Derby last Sunday, but now, the Red Devils are on a big test yet again. Manchester United are getting ready to host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon in another Premier League clash which could tell us a lot about the top four race. Ralf Rangnick’s side is in need of a win after picking up one point in the last two games, as they want to position themselves in the fourth place. Champions League football is still on the table for both sides. Here is what you need to know ahead of the match at Old Trafford.

Team News

Man United were without Cristiano Ronaldo in the Manchester Derby last week as he had a hip injury, but it seems the Portuguese star should be ready to be back in the team. Edinson Cavani should also be an option, which is a great change, considering Rangnick had to start Bruno Fernandes up front last Sunday. Raphael Varaen returns from his COVID infection, but two players will be out of contention. Scott McTominay has a calf issue, while Luke Shaw has been ill recently and Alex Telles should be starting in his place.

As for Spurs, Ryan Sessegnon has muscle problems since the match against Everton, while Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp are still injured and will not be able to help the team. These problems should not be too big for Antonio Conte and his side.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s recent form has been far from great. The Red Devils are winless in the last three games, although it should be said two of those three matches were against the champions of Spain and England. Still, not beating Watford at home hurt and getting four goals from city rivals is never pleasant. That is why the match against Spurs will be of such importance. United’s last win was three weeks ago, against Leeds and even then they conceded twice in the span of just over a minute. Man United need to finally get themselves a statement win.

Spurs might be a good team to get it against. Antonio Conte’s side is in upturn in form over the past few months, but recently, they struggled against objectively weaker teams. Man United defeated them last time out 3-0 when Solskjaer badly needed a win and maybe now Rangnick can do something similar. Their last five games brought three wins and two losses. The wins were spectacular – against Man City at the Etihad, 4-0 at Leeds and 5-0 against Everton. However, their losses to Burnley and Middesbrough (in the FA Cup) were quite unexpected.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, we predict Manchester United and Tottenham will get a 1-1 draw from this match. It is hard to separate these two teams, especially how Spurs recently like playing against strong opposition away from home. It suits Conte’s side, while Man United are never the team you can really know what to expect from.