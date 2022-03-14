Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done a great job this weekend, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Old Trafford. A win over their rivals for the top four finish in the Premier League is always a great thing, but doing so with a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick and ahead of a crucial Champions League match – it is even better.

And that is exactly what awaits Ralf Rangnick’s side. Manchester United are hosting Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, in the second leg match of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. With the first match ending 1-1 in Madrid, Man United will have a chance to eliminate champions of Spain and move to the final eight of the Europe’s finest competition. But that will be far from an easy task. So here is everything you need to know before Man United take on Atletico.

Team News

The good news for Ralf Rangnick are that there will not be almost any absentees for this match. The only one will expectedly be Mason Greenwood, due to a club suspension. However, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw could all be back in the team, after missing out on facing Spurs. Because of this, it will be interesting to see what side Rangnick will choose, as that will be his strongest possible 11.

On the other side, Atletico have problems. Yannick Carrasco misses the match through suspension, but is far from the only one not featuring. Daniel Wass, Sime Vrsaljko, Matheus Cunha and Thomas Lemar are all injured and will not be able to help the team. There are other doubts as well, with Jose Gimenez, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Mario Hermoso in that group of players, but they could still feature. All of this could be very important for Man United.

Form Guide

Man United have played three games since the 1-1 draw in Spain and only in their final did they manage to please their fans and get a positive result. After a tough fought match in Madrid, everyone expected for Man United to beat Watford, but goalless draw resulted in more turmoil in the dressing room. That was not alleviated by a 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the big derby at the Etihad, but at least the last weekend brought the three points. United defeated Spurs in a match that could ignite a spark in the team ahead of the match that might change the outlook on this campaign.

On the other hand, Atleti have not been doing great this season, but since their match against United, they did improve. Diego Simeone’s side stabilised with four consecutive wins in the league. The one against Osasuna happened before the United match, but then it was followed with three more victories. First it was 2-0 against Celta, 3-1 against Betis and 2-1 against Cadiz. Those wins mean Atletico are now back in fourth place after stuttering for the most part of the campaign.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, we predict Manchester United will beat Atletico 1-0 and edge them out just narrowly, going through to the Champions League quarterfinals. United must be cautious throughout, as the Diego Simeone’s side knows how to eliminate English teams in England, doing that to Liverpool few years ago at Anfield.