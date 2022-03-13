Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was under plenty of criticism after last weekend and his decision to leave England and go to Portugal even before the Manchester Derby, knowing he would not be able to play. He deserved such criticism, but against Tottenham Hotspur, he was there to vindicate himself.

Manchester United have defeated Spurs 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick. The Portuguese star was brilliant throughout leading United to a much needed win against a team trying to fight for a top four finish.

Ronaldo’s first and second goal were followed by Tottenham’s equaliser’s, with Harry Kane first doing it from the penalty spot and then Harry Maguire scoring an own gola. However, there was no response for Ronaldo’s third goal, which sealed the win some ten minutes from the final whistle. Here is what we learned from this match.

The Impossible Cristiano Ronaldo

What a match this was for Cristiano Ronaldo. After struggling quite a lot this season and after he scored just one goal in 2022 so far, he arrived for the Spurs match, ready to be the main man again. Ronaldo often failed to bring his best displays and in some matches even hindered United’s style of play, but this time he was on fire. He scored a wonder goal which was reminiscent of his first stint at Man United and then he scored a tap in from a Jadon Sancho cross.

His response showed just how valuable he can be and Ronaldo became football’s all-time top goalscorer with staggering 807 goals. Hopefully he will be able to continue in similar form, as United will be fighting for Champions League quarterfinal and a top four finish in the league.

Maguire Continues To Struggle

Harry Maguire simply cannot bring himself a good performance which would ease the pressure off his shoulders. Man United captain was far from his best against Spurs and he did not get as close to Harry Kane as he was maybe supposed to be. That gave Kane enough space to do his thing and look better than in recent weeks. But Maguire’s performance got worse in the second half, when he scored an own goal which complicated things for United, until Ronaldo came to the rescue.

Rashford Moved For Sancho For A Reason

It has been a while now that Jadon Sancho is starting as the left winger, rather than right. The latter was expected when joined from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but now Ralf Rangnick’s switch is making a lot of sense. It was once again clear why Sancho has pushed Marcus Rashford to the right flank, where the older of the two Englishmen has struggled yet again. Sancho brought more from the left than Rashford did in recent months from the same side and accomodating Sancho makes sense. Although it is clear United need to find a way how to get the best out of Rashford, as well.

Devils Back In Fourth

This win is huge for Man United, as they go five points ahead of Tottenham and get past Arsenal to reach the fourth place. However, Arsenal have four games in hand and could return to fourth place with a win on Sunday against Leicester. With Spurs also having two games in hand, they are still within reaching United, meaning the Devils should not get carried away now. Their fight for the top four finish is just starting to get interesting.